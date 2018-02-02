BHUBANESWAR: Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Thursday requested the State Government to take up the issue of opening and running closed iron ore mines to bring down prices, with the Centre. “Steel Industry is facing difficulties in iron ore supply as its price has gone up by about 100 per cent.

Odisha Government should take up the issue with the Centre to open and run the closed iron ore mines through ordinance or other means, so that iron ore production increase and its price comes down,” Jindal told mediapersons after meeting Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra at the Secretariat here. Closure of iron ore mines and increase in iron ore price has affected the steel industry in Odisha. The steel industry is importing coal and limestone.

“If iron ore is to be imported steel industry in Odisha will not survive,” he said and added that lakhs of people will get employment if iron ore mines will become operational. “The State Government will also get royalty and fund in DMF. So, it is very important to make the closed iron ore mines operational as soon as possible”, he said. He demanded more availability of railway rakes for transfer of raw material for industries. He also demanded for increase in coal production by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to make coal available for power generation.