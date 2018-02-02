JEYPORE/KORAPUT: In another twist to Kunduli issue, brother of the victim girl Bhagaban Chati filed a complaint case against 11 officials, including South West Range DIG, in Jeypore district and sessions court here on Thursday.

Chati complained before the court that his sister was forced to commit suicide due to manipulation of the incident and sought action against Koraput DIG, SP, Pottangi IIC and other officials. He alleged that these officials were responsible for the death of his sister.

Remarkably, the District and Sessions Judge of Jeypore is inquiring into the incident as directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Meanwhile, a statue of Kunduli gang-rape victim was unveiled by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) at Kunduli Hatapada on the day. Before the statue was unveiled, traditional rituals were performed.

Congress leaders also visited Musaguda village to attend the 11th day death ritual of the victim and consoled the bereaved family members. Among others, Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati, Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, District Congress Committee president Minakshi Bahinipat i , Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulasikaa and former Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam were present.