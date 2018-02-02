Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget at Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday alleged that schemes has been announced in 2018-19 Union Budget keeping in mind the ensuing election and people will again be taken for a ride.

Describing the budget as not having a direction, OPCC president Prasad Harichandan alleged that no provision has been made for the big schemes announced in the budget.

He said only insurance companies will be benefited from the health insurance coverage for 10 crore people announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The budget also does not have anything for unemployed youths though unemployment has emerged as a challenge before the Government, he said. The BJD has also raised questions on implementation of so many schemes announced in the budget. “This is an election budget in which the Centre has made big promises,” BJD state secretary Bijay Nayak said.