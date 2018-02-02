BHUBANESWAR: Protesting the Stat e Government’s decision to set up the second campus of Rama Devi Women’s University on Utkal University premises, students of the varsity blocked the National Highway for several minutes on Thursday. The second campus of Rama Devi has been proposed to be set-up on 30 acres of land inside Utkal University.

The Department of Higher Education has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Utkal University Vice Chancellor for deciding on the land for the second campus. The agitating students sat on the road which left the city cops with no other option but to divert the traffic via Acharya Vihar. The students sat in front of the main gate of the university and burnt tyres during the protest. Teachers of the university also participated in the protest.

The students later submitted a memorandum to Governor SC Jamir and Additional Secretary in the Higher Education Department urging them to look into the matter and not hand over the land to Rama Devi. The students of Utkal University stated in the memorandum that the land inside the campus holds significance as a few new courses will start in the premier institute which will require additional space, a five year integrated plan of the university for its extension and development in infrastructure, including constructing a convention hall, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5000 persons, among others, are also in the pipeline.