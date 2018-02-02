DEOGARH: Help reached the 18-yearold girl battling for life after a youth, who impregnated her with false promise of marriage, gave her some ethno medicine to abort her pregnancy. After a report was published in this paper on Wednesday, Director of Rural Organisation for People (ROPE) Pradeep Mahakur and officials of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) reached Tusla (Nuadihi) village of Kantapali panchayat in Barkote block and took the victim to VIMSAR at Burla for treatment.

Meanwhile, Deogarh police arrested the accused youth, Madhaba Kisan, of the same village, after preliminary investigation. Collector Purna Chandra Pathy said the DCPU team will submit a report in this regard to him.

The Red Cross Society will bear the treatment cost of the victim, he added. The victim had entered into physical relationship with the youth after he promised her of marriage. But after she got pregnant, he gave her some ethno medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Soon after taking the medicine, the health of the girl began deteriorating.