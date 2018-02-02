BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Union Budget is for a New India.

“It is a budget for the youth of the country, women, farmers, rural India and the poor people living in cities. This is a strong budget and it will address all basic problems of the country,” Pradhan said. The focus of this year’s budget is on agriculture and rural development.

Allocation of `14.34 crore for rural creation of rural infrastructure and income generation of farmers is at an all time high. The budget will give a further boost to the State’s economy which is primarily based on agriculture, he said.

With agriculture getting primary attention, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s announcement to increase the minimum support price of crop by at least 1.5 time of the production cost will benefit the farmers.