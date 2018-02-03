BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated department of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine along with three state-of-the-art high yield radiotherapy equipment at AIIMS, here on Friday. The High Energy Linear Accelerator (HELA), Low Energy Linear Accelerator (LELA) and CT Simulator which cost around `30 crore are capable of all radiotherapy treatments used in all cancer-related diseases.

Even as vacancies of specialists have been an area of concern, Pradhan said AIIMS is marching ahead steadily and providing healthcare to the needy. While 40 departments of AIIMS have been opened so far, two more will be made functional soon, he added.

The equipment have been installed in Radiotherapy department and will be operated by a team of professionals headed by Professor Dr Dilip Kumar Parida and Additional Professor Dr Saroj Das Majumdar. A Gamma Camera facility has also been inaugurated. Faculty in-charge of nuclear medicine department Dr Kanhaiyalal Agrawal said it can also detect spread of cancers in the body. While no State-run organisation here has this facility, the higher version of Gamma Camera - SPECT-CT at AIIMS will provide more accuracy during investigations and the cost for all the investigations is cheaper than private sector, he said.

Another equipment used for thyroid diseases has been installed and will be useful for radionuclide treatment in cancer patients, thyroid cancer treatment and thyrotoxicosis treatment. The Union Minister also inaugurated a newly-built rest area for attendants of 250 patients. Another proposal for construction of night shelter for 540 people by Nalco is in the final stages.