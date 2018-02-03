CUTTACK: The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court, Cuttack Sadar, on Friday allowed Commissionerate Police to conduct DNA test in the alleged baby swapping case at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Mangalabag police on Friday filed a petition seeking permission to conduct the DNA test to ascertain the biological parents of the 8-day-old girl child. The court allowed police to conduct the DNA test, informed Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Biswajit Baral. Accordingly, police collected blood sample of the infant and claimant couple Prahallad Mohapatra and his wife Madhusmita of Balichandrapur in Jajpur district.

“We have collected blood samples from the three and will dispatch those to State Forensic Science Laboratory on Saturday,” said Arun Kumar Swain, IIC, Mangalabag police station. Madhusmita had delivered a child at SCBMCH through Caesarean on January 26 at around 3 pm but the hospital staff had not divulged the child’s gender to Prahallad for more than one hour despite repeated queries.

Later, when the staff handed over a newborn girl child, the couple refused to accept her suspecting swapping. Prahallad filed an FIR following which police registered a case and sought permission from the court to conduct DNA test.