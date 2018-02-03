PADAMPUR(BARGARH): IN a massive show of strength, around 10,000 supporters accompanied BJP candidate for Bijepur by-poll Ashok Panigrahi to the office of Returning Officer-cum- Padampur Sub Collector where he filed his nomination papers on Friday. BJP heavyweights like Odisha in-charge Arun Singh, State president Basanta Panda, BJP Legislative Party leader KV Singhdeo, Padampur MLA Pradeep Purohit, former Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, cine stars Mihir Das and Anu Choudhury and comedian Harihar Das were in attendance during the filing of nomination.

Panigrahi submitted four sets of nomination papers with Shakuntala Mohapatra, Madan Deep, Golak Maharana and Achyut Barik as proposers. The sleepy sub division headquarter buzzed with activities as BJP organised a public meeting at Cattle Market Yard before proceeding to file the nomination. Addressing the gathering, the BJP leaders came down heavily on the ruling BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

They targeted the BJD Government over shortage of doctors and teachers in Odisha. “People have made up their minds to discard BJD and replace it with BJP,” the leaders said and added that the victory march of the Saffron party will start from Bijepur by-election.

Meanwhile, publicity materials of BJP in Padampur NAC area were removed on the direction of Returning Officer and Sub-Collector Tapiram Majhi following complaints. The BJP had painted the entire town with banners and party flags. Purohit alleged that the entire district machinery was working on behalf of BJD and the electorate would give a befitting reply in the by-poll which is scheduled on February 24.