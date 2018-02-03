CUTTACK: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lambasted the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government for gross misuse of Central Government funds in the State.

Addressing the “Mishran Parva” and “Sankalpa Divas” organised at Banua, the Union Minister said the funds provided by the Central Government for construction of toilets for the poor are being widely misappropriated in Odisha. To stop this, he said, strong determination is required.

Pradhan also targeted the BJD Government’s popular cheap rice scheme saying that the Centre incurs an expenditure of `29 while the State Government contributes `2 towards subsidy but Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes whole credit for providing rice at `1 to the poor. The function, which was organised for induction of Mahanga Bikash Parishad president Sarada Pradhan into BJP, saw a huge turnout. Taking a dig at the State Government for the deteriorating law and order and increasing incidents of violence against women in the State, Pradhan said the situation speaks volumes about the ‘Ideal Chief Minister.’

Citing the Kunduli case, Pradhan said the alleged gang-rape victim would have got justice if the BJD Government had been sensitive. “The ruling Government is not even sparing women due to its voracious appetite for power. Naveen Patnaik will have to face the curse of the Kunduli victim. Her suicide will prove costly for BJD,” the Union Minister said.

Pradhan also accused the BJD Government of adopting double standards citing the incident of a woman who hurled eggs at the CM in Balasore earlier this week. The woman was charged with attempt to murder but what action was taken against those who had greeted MP Baijayant Panda with eggs, stones and shoes, he wondered.

He also criticised Police Commissioner Y B Khurania for registering a case against BJP Mahila Morcha chairperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar for demonstrating inside State Women’s Commission office.

On the occasion, Mahanga Bikash Parishad chief Pradhan along with his supporters joined the BJP. The meeting was presided over by Chaudhury Hemant Sahu. Among others, former minister Manmohan Samal, Samir Dey, Nayan Kishore Mohanty, Dillip Mallik and Lekhashree Samantsinghar were present.