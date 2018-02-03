BHUBANESWAR: Art lovers in the city will get a chance to witness the beauty of contemporary dance at the threeday 14th Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav, commencing February 9 at the foothills of Dhauli. Besides various other traditional performances, the festival will feature performance by Bengaluru-based artist Madhu Natraj and troupe. Another interesting item, titled ‘Mu Buxi’, will pay tribute to freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu.

Leading Manipuri dancer, Priti Patel and her students will dedicate their performance to rivers of India. “Rivers sing a song. It’s a song of humanity. The artiste will try to exemplify this harmonious affair of rivers through their graceful moves,” explained Odissi exponent Aruna Mohanty. Odissi danseuse Sonal Mansingh will be honoured with Ruchi Buddha Samman on the occasion. Guru Gangadhar Pradhan Smruti Samman, 2018 will be conferred on SK Tamotia, Dean of Bhavan’s Centre for Communication and Management; Dhaneswar Swain, Mardala exponent; Atulya Mahakud, scrip writer and Bhagirathi Das, Odissi Bastra Karigara.

The event is being organised by Orissa Dance Academy and Odisha Tourism in association with Art Vision. “We wanted the audience to have a different experience because of which we introduced contemporary genre in the festival,” said Nitin Jawale, Tourism Director.