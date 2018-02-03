BHUBANESWAR: IN a major embarrassment to the police administration, a video clip of an inebriated Assistant Sub Inspector lying unconscious on a road in the city has been doing the rounds. Banamali Bhoi, who was posted at Saheed Nagar police station, has been suspended. According to sources, on January 31 night Bhoi was on his way to Saheed Nagar police station when he fell from his bike near Science Park Basti area here. Finding a cop lying unconscious, locals tried to wake him up by sprinkling water, but one among them filmed the entire incident on his mobile phone.

The video has now become viral on social media groups, including WhatsApp. Meanwhile, PCR personnel reached the spot and took Banamali to Capital Hospital where he regained consciousness some time later. The ASI told his colleagues that he was going on his bike when two children came in front, he lost his balance and fell on the ground. Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said the ASI has been suspended and sent to Reserve Office here after he was found in an inebriated state.

Banamali was reportedly having night shift on January 31 and was supposed to report at the police station by 10 pm. This is second such incident in a span of just two days which has left the Commissionerate Police embarrassed. A video clip had surfaced on February 1 showing a traffic personnel allegedly seeking bribe from a person for himself and three of his colleagues.