BARIPADA: Rashgobindpur police of Mayurbhanj district on Friday claimed to have busted a fake currency racket with the arrest of a college student. Counterfeit notes worth `2 lakhs were also seized by the cops. The arrested was identified as 22-year-old Tarun Kumar Jena of Kundhei village within Basta police limits of Balasore district.

He is Arts student of Anla College i n B a i s i n g a o f Mayurbhanj. Additional SP Dinajana Naik said Tarun was caught by locals at Manida Bazaar when he was trying to exchange the fake notes on Wednesday. On being informed, cops rushed to spot and brought the youth to Rashgobindpur police station. As many as six fake notes of `2000 denomination was recovered from him. During interrogation, Tarun confessed to his crime and revealed that he brought the fake notes from Sk Kaliuddin of Bidyadharpur village in Basta.

Kaliuddin had procured the notes from one Ishab Ali of Malda in West Bengal. Based on his information, police reached Malda and seized fake currency notes worth `1.88 lakh from the house of Ishab. Both Ishab and middleman Kaliuddin are on the run, said the Additional SP. Naik further informed that there is a network behind supply of fake notes which are being manufactured in West Bengal. It is easy to circulate counterfeit notes in some villages of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts situated close to the neighbouring State. Police have launched a probe into the supply of fake notes and other culprits involved in the racket will be nabbed soon, the official added.

A case under Sections 420, 489 (B), 489 (C) and 34 of the IPC has been registered. The accused student was produced in Baripada SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.