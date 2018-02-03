BHUBANESWAR: The ambitious tiger re-introduction programme for Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) appears to have hit a dead end with Madhya Pradesh Government yet to confirm its consent for sharing the large cats. The Forest and Environment Department of the State Government had planned to execute the release in the first quarter of the calendar year. With Madhya Pradesh not making its position official so far, the first phase taking off anytime soon looks a distant dream.

The Wildlife Wing wanted tigers in the ratio of 1:2 (male-female) for the first phase of reintroduction which was planned between January and March. Sources in the Wildlife Wing said, if the plan worked out, the re-introduction could have materialised by March because January-March is the ideal period for release of big cats.

However, the matter has stuck at MP’s end. Though the State Board of Wildlife of Madhya Pradesh had approved the proposal to share tigers with Odisha, it is awaiting nod of the Chief Minister. “The entire exercise requires huge logistics because it involves identification of the tigers, capture, transportation and release. While the Wildlife Institute of India would support the Wildlife Wing in the matter, the process could take a month after formal approval,” said sources. The release of the tigers is a complicated process as it needs identification of the location and decision on soft or hard release.

However, the State Department would have to do its ground work beforehand. Since MP Government has not responded yet, sources said, it is unlikely that the project can take off before March. In such an event, it may only happen after monsoon. Meanwhile, the process for tiger estimation for 2018 will kick start on February 16 with the indirect sign survey which also includes pug impression pads (PIPs). The required training for the purpose has already been imparted at the circle level. Training of the DFOs and field staff would continue. After the indirect sign survey data is generated, the camera trap process would start.