JAJPUR: Police on Friday arrested a teacher of a Government- run school at Barapada in Barachana block on charges of sexually harassing a Class IX girl student. The accused teacher was identified as Sanjay Kumar Tripathy of Barapada Government Upgraded School. Sanjay had allegedly touched the 14-year-old student’s private parts in the school on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the girl’s family lodged an FIR with the local police on Thursday. Balichandrapur IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy said after school hours, the accused teacher reportedly asked the victim to lock the room of the building on Saturday. Then Sanjay touched the girl inappropriately, he said.

The victim narrated the incident to her mother after reaching home following which the latter approached the headmaster of the school over the matter on Monday. The headmaster sought two days to resolve the issue but in vain. On Thursday, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police. “On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the accused teacher under POCSO Act and Section 354 of the IPC,” the IIC said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sanjay misbehaved with the minor girl, he added. Later on the day, the accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.