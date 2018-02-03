ROURKELA: A week after a lady Assistant Professor Jharna Dalei (29) committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at staff common room of Padmanava College of Engineering (PCE) here, another unnatural death was reported from the same campus on Friday.

Sector-3 police station IIC Rashmita Patel said the institute’s security guard Ram Chandra Gouda (52) was on duty on Friday in front of the boy’s hostel when he collapsed and was declared brought dead at Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

She said Gouda had asthmatic condition and his death has no link with the woman’s death. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a college faculty member for abetment in suicide based on Jharna’s suicide note.

The faculty member is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, he said. Jharna’s father Madhusudan and mother Subarna reiterated allegation that their daughter was killed and they want justice. On January 27 afternoon, Jharna had committed suicide at the staff common room.