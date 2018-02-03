BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has approached the Centre for simplification of rules and regulations for exploration of minerals in Odisha as the newly auctioned mines and lessee are struggling to get clearances from Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). Speaking at ‘Odisha mining industry - the way forward’ organised by FICCI (Odisha chapter), Secretary of Steel and Mines Department RK Sharma said the Government has sought simplification of procedures and power to be delegated to the State because there is no permanent diversion of land for non-forest purposes. If it is sorted out, the exploration can be expedited, he said.

“As most of the mine leases are expiring in 2020, it will be a landmark year. Issues may crop up during auctioning, but once the mines are leased out after auction, the new lessee should be able to continue mining operation seamlessly. We have to be ready for it so that clearances can be made hassle-free,” Sharma said. The Mines Secretary said there will not be much impact of the closure of six mines on production of the ore as it has increased over the years due to use of technology. To make monitoring mechanism more resilient and IT-based, GPS tracking of mineral carrying vehicles was started last year, he added.

“We are looking for similar initiative for minor mineral vehicles and purchased 3D scanners for mines which would help measuring exact quality of mining. It will also help tracking illegal mining,” he said. FICCI State Head (Mining panel) Sanjeev Das said, despite hurdles, the production and dispatches have been steady. The royalty is likely to cross ` 5,135 crore in 2017-18 while the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) collection has crossed `4,000 crore, he said. Among others, Chairman of FICCI manufacturing panel Manish Kharbanda and president of Eastern Zone Mining Association (EZMA) Prabodh Mohanty also spoke.