JAGATSINGHPUR: Shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and anganwadi workers has affected the recently launched Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in the district. The district administration has targeted to cover nearly two lakh children in the age-group of nine months to 15 years during the twomonth long campaign. But lack of doctors, health and anganwadi workers has delayed the process. Out of 157 doctors, only 68 are working in the district while 21 anganwadi posts are lying vacant. Similarly, hundreds of ASHA worker posts are lying vacant in different blocks of the district.

Though the administration has roped in 1,708 schools, 1,840 anganwadi centres, 1,096 ASHA workers, 218 women health workers and 35 lady health visitors for the campaign, the drive has been badly hit owing to shortage of manpower. Sources said during the initial two weeks of the campaign, vaccination will be done in all schools, both government and private, and in the following two weeks, vaccination will be done at the community level and the last week will be devoted for mopping up activities in low coverage areas, both in schools and the community.

Meanwhile, violence erupted at Tanikula Primary School in Balikuda over delay in vaccinating the children on Thursday. Sources said Biswajit Moharana had gone to the anganwadi centre to provide MR vaccine to his 10-year-old son. But due to staff shortage at the centre, parents were asked to wait for their turn. After waiting for more than two hours, an irate Biswajit started an argument with anganwadi worker and later he attacked her. On being informed, Medical Officer of Balikuda CHC Ajay Kumar Swain along with police rushed to the spot and pacified them. IIC of Balikuda police station Sarbeswer Behera said the anganwadi worker has lodged an FIR against Biswajit, who is absconding. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he added.

DEER DEATH SPARKS CONCERN JAGATSINGHPUR: Environmentalists have expressed serious concern over rapid degradation of habitat which is forcing deer to stray into human settlements in search of food and thereby, falling prey to poachers. On Thursday, Forest personnel found an injured deer while patrolling near Dhartangada forest under Raghunathpur. The deer had sustained injuries after getting trapped in net and was lying in a paddy field near Puanabasant village. Later, the animal was rescued and brought to the beat house for treatment.

However, it died within a few hours. Forester Rajendra Samantray said nearly 500 deer reside in Dhartangada forest and often stray into paddy field in search of food. Taking advantage of the situation, poachers trapped the animals with help of nylon nets. On January 21, a poacher, identified as Dulei Samal of Eradanga village in Raghunathpur, was arrested while preparing 20 kg of venison for supply to a picnic party. On Wednesday, villagers of Khurant under Erasama tehsil rescued a deer and released it in nearby Tanda jungle. Another deer was rescued in Biridi area on Monday.

Last year, locals with help of Forest officials had rescued two spotted deer from a pond at Samantrapur and Naharana villages in Balikuda. The animals had entered into the pond after being chased by stray dogs. Environmentalists opined that four to five deer are killed every year by hunger, poachers and stray dogs.