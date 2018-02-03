JAJPUR: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving and touching inappropriately a class 9 girl student at the premises of the educational institution in Jajpur district, police said today.

The teacher, identified as Sanjaya Kumar Tripathy of Barapada government upgraded school, was arrested yesterday for allegedly touching the private parts of the 14-year-old student in the school on January 27, the police said.

The incident came to the fore after the victim's family filed an FIR with the local police on Thursday.

Tripathy asked the girl, to lock the rooms in the school building after classes were over. When she was doing so he misbehaved with her by touching her body inappropriately, said Rakesh Kumar Tripathy, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Balichandrapur police station.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother after reaching home following which her mother approached the headmaster of the school on Monday. The headmaster sought two days to resolve the issue but in vain, police said.

The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with police on Thursday.

On the basis of the complaint, accused teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Nirbhaya Act and taken into custody, the IIC said.

Preliminary investigation showed the teacher

misbehaved with the minor girl student, the Inspector said adding further probe is on.