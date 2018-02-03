BHUBANESWAR: Tension flared at Utkal University on Friday after a group of students protesting the proposed second campus of Rama Devi Women’s University on their institute’s premises, attempted to set ablaze an ambulance parked in the administrative block. According to police, the students burnt tyres before entering the administrative block building and attempting to set the ambulance on fire by pouring petrol on it.

The agitators later smashed the rear window of the vehicle and pushed a burning tyre under it, but police personnel present at the spot immediately removed it, preventing a major incident. Saheed Nagar police station in-charge Kishore Mund said the students were later dispersed from the spot. On January 31, the protesting students had broken flower pots and a door inside the administrative block and the next day they blocked the highway demanding that the decision of allotting Utkal University’s land to Rama Devi be scrapped.

The second campus of Rama Devi is to be set-up on 30 acres of land inside Utkal University. The government, Department of Higher Education, has reportedly constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Utkal University Vice Chancellor for deciding on handing over the land, leading to the protests.