BHUBANESWAR: A three-member BJP team led by National general secretary Saroj Pandey arrived here on Saturday to probe into the alleged gang rape of a minor tribal girl at Kunduli village of Koraput district.

The team constituted by BJP president Amit Shah has left for Kunduli. Lok Shabha members Jyoti Durve and Anju Bala are other members.“The minor girl committed suicide after 100 days of the incident as the State Government failed to give her justice. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being in charge of the Home department has no moral right to continue in office,” Pandey told reporters.

The silence of the State Commission for Women on the issue is baffling, she said and demanded immediate handing over the case to the CBI. Accusing the State Government of trying to cover up the case, Dhurve said the minor girl should get justice and action should be taken against those who have failed in their duty. The Central BJP team was accompanied by former minister Surama padhi, State Mahila Morcha president Prabhati Parida, party general secretary Lekhasree Samantasinghar and Aiswariya Biswal. The team members during their three days visit will meet the family of the girl, local people, police and other government officers before leaving for New Delhi on Monday.