BHUBANESWAR: Good news for nuclear families with shortage of manpower to manage prolonged hospitalisation of family members. They can now get patient and disease specific care at home at an affordable price in the Capital.A team of two doctors and four corporate professionals on Saturday launched a smart healthcare service - OrangeCross, which would deliver quality care at the doorstep. Considered as first-of-its-kind service in the State, it aims at providing comprehensive health care service to patients, across ages and ailments.

As its tag line - ‘health care, home delivered’ suggests, backed by a team of trained and dedicated team of care-givers and management professionals, the institution has come up with a need-based treatment plan to provide empathetic healthcare. CEO of OrangeCross Ajay Bhanja said it would be a significant player in the State and an excellent partner for both doctors and their patients. “We would provide trained manpower to deliver patient care in the comforts of their home. It would be beneficial for those whose children live in metros or abroad as they struggle to avail medical and nursing requirements,” he said.

The centre offers specialised services like post-operative care, cancer care, palliative care, stroke rehabilitation, care for dementia and Alzheimer’s besides paraplegic, quadriplegic and general services including nursing, physiotherapy, elderly care, speech therapy and health care attendant.“We would also provide services like doctor on call, lab test, medical equipment on hire and sale, nutrition and diet consultation and pharmacy at doorstep,” Bhanja said.

Co-founder Dr JM Rao said with cost of hospitalisation becoming expensive, post hospitalistion recuperative care is inadequate at home leading to deterioration of patient’s health. “Our trained staff are just a phone-call away. They would attend such cases and provide timely care,” he said. While so far 10 nurses have been inducted, the team plans to employ 90 more in the next couple of months. Doctors in the team would impart specialised training to caregivers who will work in shifts and attend the patients. A patient would be charged `500 to `2,000 per day depending on their requirement.

“Besides, we are developing a web-based platform and a mobile application for online recording of vital health parameters on daily basis and viewing of daily progress of patient by outstation relatives,” Bhanja added.The facility was inaugurated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patra. Other founders of OrangeCross include Dr Narendra Das, Santosh Jena and Parthasarathi Patnaik.