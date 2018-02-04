BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to bridge the gap in doctor vacancies in peripheral areas, Odisha Government appointed 50 ayurvedic and 169 homeopathic physicians in different health centres in the State.Sources said the appointments have been made following recommendation of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The Health and Family Welfare Department had written to the OPSC to select 179 ayurvedic and 263 homeopathic doctors as per the vacancy position last year.

“But only 50 ayurvedic and 169 homeopathic physicians could clear the test. Counselling of the selected physicians have been completed as per their choice of posting. The priority has been given for remote and tribal areas. They would join duty soon,” said a Health Department official.Last year, the Government had appointed 581 allopathic doctors, the highest number to join at one-go, and 150 dental surgeons across 30 districts in the State. This was even as appointments brought down the vacancy positions, many ayurvedic and homeopathic health centres were reeling under staff crunch.

“The fresh appointments would definitely help minimise the gap. Since people in many remote areas still prefer ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment, the Government is keen on developing infrastructure and equipping them with required manpower,” the officer said.Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena has instructed to go for contractual appointment to fill the vacancies of 141 posts of Ayurvedic and 206 posts of Homeopathic physicians besides five unani posts across the State. They will be appointed on contractual basis till the regular postings are made.

The State Government has also initiated process for appointment of 878 ayurvedic and homeopathy assistants, more than 500 allopathic doctors and over 250 dentists this year. The Minister had recently informed the Assembly that steps were being taken by the State Government to fill up the vacant posts by selection through OPSC, departmental promotion, and appointment through adhoc and contractual basis.