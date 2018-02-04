BARIPADA: For wildlife enthusiasts in North Odisha, there is a reason to cheer. The number of fresh water crocodiles in rivers crisscrossing through Similipal biosphere in Mayurbhanj district is on the rise.

Here, the reptiles are bred in the crocodile breeding centre at Ramatirtha. In a census conducted by the Forest department recently in different river systems under Similipal biosphere, the number of crocodiles was found to be 84 while it was 77 last year.

Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Jagyandatta Pati said a day-long annual census of reptiles in the National Park was conducted on January 8 in the river systems of West Deo, East Deo, Khairi Bhandan, Budhabalanga river, Khadkei and Thakthaki. This apart, a range-wise census was conducted in Upper Barha Kamuda, Jenabil, Pithabata, the National Park, Nawana North and Nawana South, Chahala, Karanjia division and Baripada division in the district.

As per reports of three territorial forest divisions, seven crocodiles were sighted in Karanjia division while it was four last year. At Upper Barha Kamuda, 59 crocodiles were seen. In the water bodies of the national park and Nawana North, three and two reptiles were found respectively. Similarly, eight crocodiles were sighted in Jenabil and five were seen in Pithabata.

After a survey in the 1970s revealed a sharp decline in the number of crocodiles in Similipal forest, the State Government decided to set up a centre at Ramatirtha for captive breeding of crocodiles. In 1979, the centre started functioning and 24 crocodiles consisting of both males and females were brought from Chennai. The objective of the breeding centre was to rebuild the viable population of crocodiles of different breeds and supply the reptiles to other States for further breeding.In 1984, the first crocodile breeding was accomplished at the centre and since then, 1,500 eggs have been hatched. So far, 700 young crocodiles have been released to rivers of West Deo, East Deo, Khairi, Budhabalanga and Polpala.