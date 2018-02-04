BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday imposed `1 crore fine on Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), the organisers of Saksham Cyclothon, for allegedly setting up about 2000 hoardings under its jurisdiction for advertising the event without permission.The corporation has sent a notice to the State coordinator of PCRA Debasish Ransingh for setting up the hoardings from February 1 to February 3 without taking permission, and making any payment towards licence or advertisement fee, violating the provisions of BMC’s Advertisement Regulation, 2006.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra directed PCRA to pay the penalty within seven days failing which, action would be taken against it according to Odisha Municipal Corporation Act.

“The organisers also obstructed a squad from removing the illegal hoardings from the City. We have lodged a complaint with the police,” Mishra said.“BMC has lodged a complaint with Capital Police for obstructing government work. Some people created hindrances while the eviction squad was removing the illegal hoardings,” a civic body’s official said.

