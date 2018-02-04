BARIPADA: Hundreds of devotees thronged Hingula Peetha at Suhagpur village under Barasahi police limits of Mayurbhanj district to offer prayer to the Goddess on Saturday. The devotees came from various districts including Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak and the neighbouring states of West Bengal and Jharkhand. They are participating in the festival, usually held on Tuesday or Saturday, after Agni Purnima. The festival is being observed for the past four decades. Earlier, the Goddess was being worshipped near a dense sal forest. Later, a temple was built in 2015. The temple was provided with essential facilities like potable water, electrification and a place for tonsure.

"Around six lakh devotees thronged the temple on the first day of the festival. They offered bhog to Goddess Hingula and later put them in a big pit or 'havan kund' in front of the temple," priest Badyanath Das said. According to the rituals, the devotees don't take back bhog. They don't look back at the havan kund too. Locals believe that if they bring straw and bamboos from the roof of their huts and put them in the havan kund, the deity saves their place from catching fire.

Mayurbhanj SP Anirudh Kumar Singh inspected the holy place a day before the festival. At least five platoon of police forces were deployed on the spot. Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), two DSPs from district headquarters and other police officers of Badasahi, Betnoti and Udala were also pressed into service. The festival passed off peacefully, police said.