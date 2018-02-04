RAYAGADA: Property worth more than Rs 40 lakh was gutted after a major fire broke out in the camp godown at 4th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here on Friday night.

CRPF sources said though the exact reason is still unclear, it is suspected that the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit. The mishap occurred at around 1 am on Friday while all the inmates were asleep. The incident came to light only after some staff witnessed a blaze in the godown early in the morning and raised an alarm.

However, till then, a huge quantity of articles, including dress materials and blankets meant for distribution under civic action programmes, tyres, computers and other items of jawans had been reduced to ashes. It took nearly two hours for the fire tenders to douse the flames, said Manoj Kumar Sicon, Second-in-Command, CRPF. On being informed, CRPF DIG B K Sharma and Rayagada SP Rahul PR on Saturday visited the spot.