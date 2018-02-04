JAIPUR: The headmistress of a government-run school under Dasarathapur block in the district was suspended on Friday by the district administration on charges of stealing Mid-Day Meal (MDM) rice meant for students and selling it in the local market. The suspended teacher was identified as Pramila Kumari Tripathy, headmistress of Dadhibaman Upper Primary School at Bahabalapur under Nandipur gram panchayat. District Education Officer (DEO) suspended the headmistress after investigation reports confirmed her involvement in the misuse of MDM scheme rice, sponsored by the Central Government.

According to sources, the irregularities came to the light after locals brought it to the notice of the DEO last month. Consequently, Jajpur DEO directed BEO of Dasarathapur to probe the matter and submit a report. Dasarathapur BEO Ajay Kumar Das paid a visit to the school and detected the irregularities. Basing on the inquiry report, the DEO suspended the headmistress. "The headmistress was found guilty during the investigation," Jajpur DEO Krushna Chandra Nayak said.