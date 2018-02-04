BHUBANESWAR: About four persons, including three women, were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Nehru Basti under Nayapalli police limits over a land dispute.

According to police, family members of Ananta Nayak attacked Gandharba Nayak’s family over a land dispute. The two families are natives of Nehru Basti and there has been long-standing differences between them over various issues. “We have sent a man and a woman to AIIMS. Three persons have also been detained and further investigation into the matter is on,” Nayapalli police said.