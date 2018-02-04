KENDRAPARA : Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, who was suspended from the BJD recently, on Saturday came down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik-led Government over deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Addressing a public meeting at Andara in Pattamundai block after inaugurating an overhead water tank, Panda said, “Women are not safe under the BJD Government which is ruling the State for the last 18 years. Since 2015, anti-social activities in the State have increased.”

Panda also attacked some senior bureaucrats for meddling in party affairs. “Some officials have crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ by indulging themselves in politics of the State. Some BJD leaders recently with an ulterior motive demanded my resignation from the Lok Sabha after my suspension from the party. Corrupt officials should resign first from their posts,” he added.

“Some unscrupulous people are trying to stop the development projects in Kendrapara. Nobody has the right to prevent me from taking up development work in my parliamentary constituency with MPLAD fund. To provide drinking water in rural areas, I have already built 57 water tanks with a capacity of one lakh litres each which will resolve water problem in the constituency,” Panda said, adding that, “Biju Patnaik is my idol. He was believing in truth. But some persons conspired against me for speaking truth.”

Hurling eggs towards anybody is not a proper way to vent anger. It is also illegal on the part of the police to book a woman under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC for hurling eggs and assaulting her at the Chief Minister’s meeting in Balasore recently. “Last year, some anti-socials also attacked me with eggs at Mahanga. But no action was initiated against them under Section 307 of IPC. It is nothing but hypocrisy,” Panda said.

A public meeting was also organised at Talasanga under Marsaghai block where he was given a rousing reception by locals, a section of dissident BJD and BJP supporters. But many BJD leaders of the area were conspicuous by their absence in the meeting. Security was tightened at Andara and Talasanga villages to prevent any law and order situation. Three platoons of police force were deployed at both the places, said SP Dayanidhi Gochhayat.