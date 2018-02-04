BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Saturday nabbed an MGNRESG official for demanding and accepting bribe from a person for preparing his final bill towards construction of his house under Mo Kudia scheme in Pipili block in Puri district. Bhubaneswar division Vigilance sleuths nabbed S Priyatam for taking `2,000 from Sadasiba Ray of Malibarahi village in Pipili for preparing the final bill of `10,000. According to Vigilance officers, Ray who was allotted a house under Mo Kudia scheme completed the construction. He received `35,000 in installments from the block office and `10,000 was pending.

After repeated requests to clear the Bill, Priyatam demanded `2,000 bribe on January 29. Ray lodged a complaint with Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officers, who laid a trap and nabbed Priyatam red handed.