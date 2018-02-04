BHUBANESWAR: Orissa High Court dismissed a writ petition challenging the State Government’s decision of cancellation of tender floated by Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) for procurement of school bags. It allowed government to go for fresh tender for the same. As per report, a tender was floated by OPEPA for purchase of school bags worth around `16 crore to be supplied free of cost to students from Class 1 to 5 belonging to all government and government aided schools of the State. The OPEPA had also constituted three bidding processes such as technical, sample and financial for scrutiny of the bidders by forming a committee.

As many as 27 persons had participated in the tender process. Out of 27 participants, eight bidders got disqualified in the technical bid and 15 other were invalidated in the sample bid and the rest four were qualified for financial bid. However, the committee appointed by OPEPA confirmed that the sample bid cannot be verified without sending it to the laboratory for testing. It short-listed 4 bidders for opening of the final bid with one observation that those 4 sample bidders have some deviations.

As per the report of the committee, OPEPA in exercise of the provision to cancel the tender without assigning any reason decided to cancel the tender and go for fresh tender so that confusion can be avoided and further laboratory testing can be made in fresh tender.

A bidder International Trade Link then challenged the tender cancellation in the High Court through a writ petition. The matter was finally heard, the verdict was reserved for January 18. However, the division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dr BR Sarangi on Friday dismissed the writ petition and allowed OPEPA to go for fresh tender.