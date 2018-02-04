DHENKANAL: The district unit of BJP geared itself up ahead of the visit of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan to Tarava on Sunday. Both State and district functionaries, led by former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, organised preparatory meetings at Gudiakateni and other places to make his visit a success.

Pradhan will visit the family members of party worker Salman Rout on his first death anniversary at Tarava village, 9 km from the district headquarters town. Salman was shot dead last year. Pradhan will attend a public meeting and is scheduled to unveil statue of Salman in the village. Later, the Union Minister will visit Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir at Dhalpur where he will inaugurate a new school building sponsored by ONGC, BJP media cell chief Nabakishore Guru said.