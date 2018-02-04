BHUBANESWAR: The registration process for Saksham Cyclothon at Kalinga Stadium witnessed violent protests on Saturday afternoon after some prospective participants allegedly did not receive free kits having T-shirts, helmets, wristbands and backpacks. The organisers had earlier informed that the participants will have to bring their own cycles, while free kits will be provided by them.

According to Nayapalli police, hundreds of participants had assembled near the registration counters but some time later some of them started protesting as they allegedly did not receive the free kits. “People started protesting aggressively for not getting free kits.

They ransacked the tables and chairs of the organisers before we cordoned them off,” Nayapalli police said. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.Sources said, the registration process for the event being organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Oil Industry, started late which could have led to the ruckus. The process was to begin at 11 am but started at 2 pm.