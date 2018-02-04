PARADIP: Three labourers of Paradeep Phosphate Limited sustained injuries after being exposed to vapours from Sulphuric Acid Plant on Friday night. According to sources, hundreds of workers were carrying out some repair work at the Sulphuric Acid Plant of PPL. The other workers rushed to the spot after hearing the screams of the victims, who sustained severe burn injuries.

The victims were identified as Bikash Jaysingh, Ashok Patra and Samrat Hembramb. They were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.“

PPL has made the necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured workers. The accident was unfortunate. We have taken all precautionary measures to check leakage of the acid vapours at the plant.The production was stopped as the repairing work was being carried out,” a senior official said.

On the other hand, frequent leakage of gas from sulphuric acid plant has triggered panic among the people in Atharbanki and Tarenigada and employees of PPL in the past. In 2016, there was gas leakage

from PPL.