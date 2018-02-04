The woman was accused of throwing eggs at Patnaik on January 31 when he was addressing a public meeting. (File | PTI)

BALASORE: A court here today sent a woman accused of hurling eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to judicial custody till February 8.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Jaleswar, Sumitra Sahu passed the order, a public prosecutor said.

The woman was accused of throwing eggs at Patnaik on January 31 when he was addressing a public meeting at Talasari in Balasore district, he said.

The woman was produced in court in connection with the case registered under relevant IPC and CrPC sections at Marine Police Station, Talsari, the public prosecutor said.

The accused was allegedly manhandled by police and ruling BJD supporters after she was caught, and later admitted to the Balasore head quarter hospital from where she was discharged today, he added.