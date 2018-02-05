KORAPUT: The three-member central team headed by BJP national general secretary and MP Saroj Pandey on Sunday visited Musaguda village within Pottangi police limits and interacted with the family of the 14-year-old girl who committed suicide after being allegedly gang-raped. While interacting with mediapersons later on the day, Pandey condemned the incident and criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to provide justice to the victim girl. The State Government should hand over the case to the CBI, she said.

Meanwhile, villagers of Musaguda and family members of the victim submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for conducting CBI inquiry into the incident to the central team. The memorandum would be handed over to the PM for speedy action, said MPs Jyoti Durve and Anju Bala, the other two members of the central team.

The team was accompanied by State BJP Mahila Morcha president Prabhati Parida, former minister Surama Padhi, BJP secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Brajarajnagar MLA Radharani Panda, BJP Mahila Morcha secretary Pratibha Sathpathy and district BJP president Bijay Mishra.