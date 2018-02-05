JAIPUR: Movement of heavy vehicles has been banned on the dilapidated bridge over Brahmani river on National Highway 200 due to repair work.In a notification issued here on Sunday, District Magistrate and Collector Ranjan Kumar Das imposed the ban on movement of all goods carriers, passenger vehicles, tractors, mini buses and other heavy vehicles.“Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the bridge from 11 am to 5 pm every day for the ongoing repair works from February 4 to 9,” said Das. However, there is no restriction on movement of taxis, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, jeeps and school mini buses on the bridge.

The vehicles will be barred from plying on NH-200 from Chandikhole to Kalinga Nagar at Duburi in the district. This bridge at Kabatabandha connects Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex and port town Paradip in Jagatsinghpur.Assistant General Manager of NHAI Rati Kanta Parida said, “Renovation work of the bridge is in full swing. We have replaced all the six damaged bearings of the bridge. The expansion gaps between the joint of two pillars will be bridged with engineered steel plates.”

On November 2 last year, Brahmani Setu Surakshya Manch had staged road blockade near the bridge demanding its immediate repair. The blockade was withdrawn after assurance of NHAI officials of repairing of the damaged bridge.