BHUBANESHWAR: The state government has sought the Centre's sanction for raising a special police battalion exclusively for strengthening security along its 480-kilometre-long coastline and opening of two more marine police stations.

A proposal to this effect was submitted to the Centre recently by the state government. Official sources said opening of two more marine stations in the Puri and Balasore stretches will ensure effective vigil along the coastline.

Besides, setting up of the proposed India Reserve Battalion will also go long way in strengthening the marine police stations.

Several coastal states have been sanctioned IRB units to strengthen security along the coasts. Such a battalion is also required for Odisha, sources said and added that such a unit will ensure effective vigil along its long coastline as the marine police stations are not properly equipped for the purpose.

At present, the state has 18 marine police stations. While five marine police stations have become fully functional at Paradip, Balaramgadi, Dhamra, Jamboo and Arjipalli in the first phase, the rest 13 are yet to be fully equipped.

Proposal to set up a marine police station each in Balasore and Puri districts has been sent to the Centre.

Besides, the marine police need exclusive jetties to ensure proper functioning of the interceptor boats which are in operation. The state government has requested the Centre for puting in place three jetties on the Odisha coast at Bhusandeswar in Balasore, Sipasarubali in Puri and Maluda in Khurda Districts. The marine police stations in the state also require seaworthy boats of different sizes and designs with the capability of entering the sea during adverse weather conditions.

The state government has also demanded sanction of funds for expenses incurred in consumption of diesel/petrol by interceptor boats as the state is not in a position to bear such a huge expenditure.

The Centre has also been asked to provide funds for maintenance of the interceptor boats.