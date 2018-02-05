JAIPUR: The murder of a 25-year-old youth at Talajanga village in Jenapur a couple of days back has baffled the cops who are desperately trying to gather some leads.Police are mainly depending on call details of the deceased, identified as Gopabandhu Sethy. They are also digging into the antecedents of Sethy anticipating an revenge angle into his murder. Sethy was hacked to death on Friday night and his body was found with multiple injury marks near Talajanga panchayat office on Saturday morning.

Sources said Sethy had gone out of his house in a hurry after receiving a call on his cell phone at around 10 pm on Friday. In his complaint, the deceased’s father has named two people for the murder of his son. Sethy, a JCB driver, was reportedly against illegal black stone quarrying in his locality.