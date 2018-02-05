BHUBANESWAR: More than 10,000 cyclists swarmed the City roads as the ‘Saksham Cyclothon,’ organised to to create awareness on oil and gas conservation, turned out to be a huge success on Sunday.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the cyclothon at Kalinga Stadium and led the 11-km green and fun ride from the stadium to Khandagiri via Jaydev Vihar. Among the participants were cricketer Munaf Patel, noted cyclist Minati Mohapatra, hockey player VR Raghunath, sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick and table tennis player Poulomi Ghatak.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan pointed out that the advantages of cycling are not only limited to protecting environment and fuel conservation, but there are several health and fitness benefits. The Union Minister stressed that the judicious use of various forms of energy and its conservation are vital for the betterment of the society and maintaining a healthy environment.

“Conservation is a collective responsibility of all of us. It will be possible only when the industries, individuals, organisations, oil companies and the Government share a collective responsibility to conserve the available resources of energy and create a cleaner environment for the future generations,” he said.

The event was organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in association with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, NRL, GAIL, ONGC - MRPL and CPCL.

The cyclothon comprises three events - 33 km Elite race (men), 22 km Elite race (women) and an 11-km green and fun ride (general category). While Rajesh from Tamil Nadu won the 33 km Elite race (men) and was awarded a cash prize of `1.25 lakh, Rutuja won the Elite race (women) and received the `1 lakh cash award. About `6 lakh cash prize was awarded in all the segments of ‘Saksham Cyclothon’ along with 50 cycles which were distributed on the basis of a lucky draw.

The cyclothon was based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens for avoiding use of petrol and diesel for one day in a week in a bid to conserve fuel and contribute towards the nation building. The organisers said promotion of cycling through this event was focused on instilling socio-environmental consciousness among the citizens.