BHUBANESWAR: In a heart-warming display of motherly instinct, an elephant guarded its calf all through Saturday night and Sunday after the baby was trapped in a marshy patch of land in Nalpanga reserve forest in Keonjhar Forest Division.As the calf tried to get up from the muddy pool, the concerned mother maintained vigilance. It encircled the area, allowing no one nearby for a good 22 hours. The incident attracted villagers and Keonjhar DFO Santosh Joshi rushed to the place to take stock of the situation on Sunday morning.

The forest officials sprayed water on the calf to keep it hydrated and would have tried to rescue it but their plan could not materialise as the mother was keeping an eye on the baby.The incident took place in Jangira Section of Sadar Range. The baby is believed to have walked into the marshy patch on Saturday evening. As its attempt to get up failed, its noise attracted attention of the mother which returned to the spot and stayed put their.As the female trumpeted, it drew attention of the the original herd which reached the spot and threw its weight behind the mother and the baby.

On Sunday morning, villagers reached the Nalpanga reserve forest and Sadar Range staff followed suit but they found the mother guarding the calf. Since the elephant was agitated and creating noise, the forest staff refrained from interfering.“We kept a watch on them till evening to ensure the mother and the calf are safe,” Joshi said. After about 22 hours, the mother managed to get the calf out of danger and moved away. The forest officials said they would keep tracking the baby to check if need medical attention.