CUTTACK: Governor Dr S C Jamir on Sunday said in a globalised and fast-changing world where business and commerce are operated in an intense competition, it is necessary to understand the skill requirement of the country. Inaugurating the 38th All Odisha Commerce Conference organised on the premises of Ravenshaw University here, Jamir said teamwork, client relationship, management, customer service and various problem-solving skills are essential for success in today’s global competition. It is a constant challenge for management institutes to train and equip their graduates with the skill required in a dynamic market place, he added.

As per the Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) and International Monetary Fund (IMF), India backed by its strong democracy and partnership has emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world and it is expected to be one of the top three economic powers over the next 10-15 years. India’s GDP increased to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and is expected to reach a growth rate of 7 per cent by September 2018, he informed. The growing Indian economy must be fast enough to generate employment level required in the country and people should be encouraged to become entrepreneurs.