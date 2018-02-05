SAMBALPUR: The construction of the proposed ‘Jajabara’ or wayside amenities centre on NH 55 at Rairakhol will be delayed due to relocation of the project site. The centre will provide improved facilities to the tourists while they are in transit.The Tourism department had planned to develop the centre over two acres at Nayapali in Rairakhol. The department faced difficulty in getting possession of the land at Nayapali. The department moved the Revenue department for alienation of the land in August, 2015. However, there was delay in transferring the land. The Tourism department received Record of Rights (ROR) for the land in March, 2017.

After land clearance, the firm, which has been entrusted with the task, began construction of boundary wall at Nayapali in June last year. However, the Tourism department had to stop work due to the lack of underground water there. The problem came to the fore after the attempt to dig up deep bore well there went in vain.

District Tourist Officer, Sambalpur, Rabindra Kumar Dalei said new location for development of the wayside amenities centre had been identified near Bhima Bhoi College at Rairakhol. “ We have already applied for alienation of two acres of land. We hope to get the possession of the land shortly,” he added.

Dalei said the officials of Irrigation department had assessed availability of ground water at the new location. The estimated cost of the project is `1.5 crore, he added. The tourists will get restaurant, rest rooms, souvenir shops, parking space, children play centre and other facilities at the centre.