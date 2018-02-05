PARADIP: Locals on Sunday organised a protest meeting against the decision of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) authorities to shut down the DAV Public School (Odia medium) in PPL Township. They also vowed to intensify their stir against the anti-Odia policy of PPL authorities.Guardians of students of the school, residents of PPL Colony and villagers of nearby panchayat led by Paradipgarh Sarpanch Mihir Ranjan Sahoo organised the meeting at Udayabat to plan their future course of action. At the meeting, PPL DAV Parent’s Committee was formed to spearhead protests against the school’s closure.

Sarpanch Sahoo said the decision to shut down the school has exposed the anti-Odia policy of PPL authorities. The committee will submit a memorandum to the authorities seeking clarification on the matter. “If PPL authorities fail to give any reason behind closure of the school, we will intensify our stir by paralysing Government machineries,” he said. Expressing discontent over the issue, contract workers said in the DAV school, study materials are provided free of cost to their children. Since they receive very less amount as salary, it is difficult to admit their children in private schools.

While the State Government is taking steps to promote Odia language, the decision of PPL authorities to shut down the Odia DAV school has shocked the local people, the workers said.

There are two DAV Public Schools (English and Odia) in the township area which were established in 1998 and are being directly run by DAV college managing committee, New Delhi. As many as 414 students, including children of contract workers and employees of PPL, are enrolled in Odia school which has 25 teachers and eight other staff.

As per reports, the plant authorities are mulling to close the Odia school due to admission of less number of students of PPL employees. While interacting with principals of both the DAV schools last week, Chief Operating Officer of PPL BK Sinha had informed the plan to close the Odia institution. Sources said PPL management has planned to stop admission into Class I from this session and also stop salary of teachers in phases.Teachers of the school are also living in fear of losing their jobs. The salary of teachers and other staff is being paid by PPL management which spends about `1.50 crore on each DAV school per annum.