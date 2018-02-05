CUTTACK: A garment showroom was totally damaged and three adjacent shops were partially affected in a major fire at Palamandap near Badambadi in the city on Sunday. Though there was no casualty, properties worth more than ` one crore were estimated to have been turned to ash in the blaze that took place at around 11.30 am.According to sources, some locals and customers of the showroom, City Style, first witnessed the smoke coming out of it and informed the employees. Around 150 personnel of 21 fire fighting teams from the district and outside were deployed to douse the fire by using BA Sets, Hydraulic Platform and Smoke Extinguishers.

The intensity of the fire was so strong that it spread to adjacent Narayani Hotel, Book Bazar and Spark Light. Another garment shop, Geeta Fashion, was also partially affected in the mishap. Though the exact amount of loss is yet to be ascertained, properties worth around ` one crore were estimated to have been damaged.“As huge plume of smoke was coming out of the godown of the showroom, some fire personnel wearing oxygen masks went inside to ascertain if anyone was trapped. But they did not find anybody. All the staff and customers had left the building without injury,” said Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi adding that the blaze was brought under control after five hours.

The three-storey garment showroom was blocked from all its four sides except a ladder having width of only one and a half feet causing much problem for the personnel to control the fire, Sethi said. Besides, the shop had neither availed a fire safety certificate nor put any type of fire safety measures on its premises, he added. Though the fire personnel suspected that the fire broke out at around 11.30 am possibly due to an electric short circuit, they are yet to ascertain the exact cause.

Meanwhile, on the direction of DG, Fire Services, BK Sharma, a three-member committee has been formed to probe into the mishap. After receiving inquiry report, necessary legal action will be initiated for the lapses which led to the incident, according to fire service department sources.

Following the mishap, vehicular traffic on the busy road from Badambadi to Link Road was severely affected. Both police as well as the fire tenders faced a tough time to douse the blaze amid the unwarranted crowd near the spot which is located near Badambadi Bus Stand.