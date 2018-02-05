ROURKELA: The Centre may have declared in the Union Budget to upgrade 24 district hospitals into new Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) across the country but three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official announcement, the SAIL is yet to carry out upgradation of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela into Super Speciality Hospital and Medical College (SSHMC).

Similarly, the NTPC’s green-field MCH project at Sundargarh town is running way behind schedule. Both key medical projects are in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

Chairman of Rourkela Development Authority and Sundargarh district BJD president Sarada Prasad Nayak welcomed the announcement on MCHs but questioned the Centre’s intention and ability to deliver the IGH project. Nayak said with the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the then SAIL Chairman C S Verma had agreed on MCH and in April 2015, the PM at Rourkela officially announced it. But after nearly three years, there is no visible progress on the SSHMC. He said with gross neglect and vacancies of doctors, the healthcare services at IGH continue to deteriorate and IGH authorities are now refusing to admit outside patients.

Nayak said again with the intervention of the Chief Minister, the NTPC had agreed for the MCH project from its CSR contribution. He said the NTPC project is moving at a snail’s pace and insisted on speeding up the work to ensure early relief to tribals of the district.

To control further political damage, the Centre, about seven months ago, had allocated `200 crore from the PM’s Swasthya Suraksha Yojana to build infrastructure for the SSHMC.Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray last month had said required fund was sanctioned for transforming IGH as a Super Speciality Hospital, while development of Medical College at IGH would take time. The NTPC’s MCH project at Sankara in Sundargarh town is running at least two years behind schedule although the project was announced in October 2010. The CM had laid foundation on January 22, 2014 after MoU was signed in 2013.