JAGATSINGHPUR: Muslims are reluctant to get their children immunised with measles-rubella (MR) vaccine in the district apprehending that it is an attempt to sterilise them and check their population. Sources said the parents are frightened to send their children to the school. “Most of their children study in the local High School and other private schools. They are reluctant to get vaccinated due to social stigma. Out of 175 Muslim students, only 60 had taken the vaccine in the first phase.

Now, the percentage has increased after spreading awareness among them,” Sarpanch of Krishnanandapur panchayat, Golekah Narayan Nayak, said. According to sources, school teachers are facing an uphill task to vaccinate the students of Muslim community. “At least 40 Muslim parents have refused to give the vaccine to the students,” a teacher of Mohuddinpur UP school said.