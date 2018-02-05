BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Trilochan Mohapatra has stressed on technology validation and its extension to farmers. Speaking at the First International Extension Congress-2018 organised by Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (CIWA) here, Mohapatra said extension is not technology transfer, it is beyond that of working on other domains like marketing.

He also emphasised that extension should be the base for research, which will be the key for agricultural development in the country. The event was organised with a vision of evolving and developing extension education for meeting challenges and harnessing opportunities.

It also provided a platform to evolve and develop the technology based on the objective-oriented research related to identified theme areas and interaction among the extension professionals. The entire meet comprised of 10 technical sessions discussed on emerging challenges and innovative approaches in extension, advancements and futuristic assessment of core areas of agriculture and society.