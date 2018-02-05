BARIPADA: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) of Mayurbhanj district has successfully implemented the Forest Rights Act. Under the Act, thousands of landless people from the backward sections will get land and establish their permanent identity as residents of the district, while other communities will get the facility to sustain their economic stability under the Forest Right Act.The communities which require land or encroach forest lands for community development projects like making pond for fishery, farming, graveyard or for building jahira, the holy place for tribal communities, will be benefited by the Act.

Earlier, the district had successfully achieved the target of distributing patta (land documents) to landless women. Women Support Centre (WSC), a project in the district, helps women in availing Social Welfare Schemes, ranging from IAY houses, caste certificates and others.At least 1,800 landless women received land patta in the district through Forest Land Right Act. ITDA officer, Baripada, Bramhananda Behera said at least 49,008 certificates of titles (land patta) had been given to individual claimants and 207 communities across the district were benefited under Community Forest Right till December last year, formulating through convergence system.

The convergence system helped at least 4,196 people in getting houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “About 523 houses were allotted to people under rural household project Mo Kudia, Mo Pokhari, 2,560 beneficiaries were provided land through Forest Rights Act for farming of Sabai grass, mango and cashew,”said ITDA officer Behera.

The objective of the convergence system and Forest Rights Act is to provide land to landless people of tribal communities and get the opportunity to issue resident certificates and houses under State and Central government-sponsored schemes. “The convergence system of Forest Rights Act has empowered the weaker section. As per the system, land up to 10 acres have been allotted to the landless, who had occupied it from his or her forefather’s time,” said the ITDA officer.